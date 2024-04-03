"It scared me and I almost didn't come" - Bianca Belair on why she almost changed her mind about joining WWE

WWE Superstar Bianca Belair recently shared that she almost did not take the opportunity to join the Stamford-based company.

The EST is one of the biggest names on the roster and she is also one of the most successful female superstars of all time, even though she has been on the main roster for only a few years. In her stellar career, Belair has main-evented WrestleMania, won the 2021 Women's Royal Rumble Match, and held the RAW Women's Championship for a record 420 days. She is also undefeated at The Show of Shows.

While speaking on the Pivot Podcast, Bianca Belair stated that she almost changed her mind about going to WWE, as she was not sure that it was a secure decision for her.

"My next biggest pivot was coming to WWE because it scared me and I almost didn’t come. I wasn’t sure if it was a secure decision for me. It was so unpredictable," Bianca Belair said. [H/T POST Wrestling]

It remains to be seen what the future has in store for The EST.

Bianca Belair said things are back on the right path now that Jade Cargill and Naomi are in WWE

After Sasha Banks, now known as Mercedes Mone, and Naomi left WWE, Bianca Belair was left alone and had to be the only representative for Black women in the Stamford-based promotion. Now that Jade Cargill and Naomi are with her on SmackDown, things are back on the right track for The EST.

"What I will say is we were at a point where it was all three of us (Belair, Naomi & Mercedes Moné) and I just saw it becoming something so huge where we were all champions and I saw it as, this is the first time where I feel like it’s not just one of us, it’s three of us and now when people think about the women’s division, they’re gonna think about three Black women...Then it all kind of went away and I was the only one, and some people wanna be the only one but I felt like I was left by myself to do it by myself and it’s a lot of responsibility and so now where we have Jade Cargill coming in, and you have Naomi that’s come back, and I feel like we’re back on the right track," Bianca Belair said.

Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, and Naomi will take on Damage CTRL at WrestleMania XL in a six-woman tag team match.

