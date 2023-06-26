"It was scary" - Ex-WWE star on taking 2400 prisoners of war during the Iraqi War 

On the latest edition of Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw, WWE legend Road Dogg shared an insane story from the Iraqi War.

Road Dogg was one of the most popular acts on WWE TV during the height of the Attitude Era. He and Billy Gunn wrestled as The New Age Outlaws and were unstoppable as members of DX back then.

Road Dogg also served in the United States Marine Corps. He has shared several stories from his time in the United States Marine Corps over the years. While talking with JBL and Gerald Brisco, the WWE Hall of Famer shared an incredible story from the Iraqi War. Here's what he said:

"Yeah, P.O.W.s. And just walked them back to the headquarters because we were set out on a patrol ahead of the headquarters site. So, we brought them back there, they put concertina wire in a huge circle and put them all in there and then we got translators. We were out of the loop then. It wasn't like we overpowered them, they were running at us with their hands in the air. But it was so many of them that it was overwhelming. So, it was scary. I actually had a nine millimeter in my hand, with my hand over the bottom because I didn't have a magazine in it." [0:08 - 0:44]

Road Dogg also pointed out that there were about 90 of them who took 2400 P.O.W.s during the war.

The WWE legend served for about seven years

Road Dogg served in the United States Marine Corps from 1987 to 1994. He signed a deal with World Wrestling Entertainment in late 1994 following a win over Barry Hardy in a dark match.

Dogg went on to become one-half of one of the most popular tag teams in company history with Billy Gunn. The duo won the WWE Tag Team Championships on six different occasions. They were also involved in several iconic moments during their stint with DX in the late 90s.

