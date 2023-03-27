"It was sink or swim"- WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley reveals what lesson she has learned during Vince McMahon's regime

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley recently spoke about how she has learned different things throughout her journey in the company.

Ripley will face her arch-rival Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship at the upcoming WrestleMania 39 premium live event.

While speaking in an interview on Biography: WWE Legends, The Eradicator mentioned how much confidence she has gained through the years. Rhea also stated that she has learned a lot about the cameras and their positioning.

The Eradicator added that she has developed the skill of being prepared at any time during Vince McMahon's regime.

“With Triple H, I built up my self-confidence, going out there and being true to myself,” she explained. “Reacting to things on the spot as I would and not just doing it to please people. I also learned about cameras and positioning and all the stuff people don’t think about. Presenting myself in a way that I am bigger than life…That if I don’t believe I’m the best thing there, nobody else will. When I went to Raw and Vince was in charge the one thing I learned most was to be ready for anything. Be prepared 24/7 because things change so rapidly. It was sink or swim. Lucky for me I definitely kept my head afloat and swam.” (H/T- TV Insider)

Rhea Ripley gave her honest opinion on facing Charlotte Flair

Rhea Ripley shared her honest opinion on facing Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39.

During the same interview, Ripley further mentioned that her rivalry with The Queen is a real redemption story because she will be facing Flair once again after three years on the same stage.

The Eradicator further added that although there is heat between her and The Queen, she is excited about their upcoming match, as it will be one of the biggest matches of Ripley's career.

“This is a real redemption story in a way. I’m facing Charlotte Flair again,” Ripley said. “She is someone that I’ve never been able to knock off in a singles match. It’s definitely one of the biggest matches of my career. Knowing how many people will be in attendance at this WrestleMania, it will be so insane. I’m so excited.”

It would be interesting to see what plans WWE has going forward for Rhea Ripley.

