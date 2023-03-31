"It would have been something" - Ricochet says he and former champion were originally supposed to be in The Hurt Business

Ricochet has disclosed that he and former United States Champion Apollo Crews were meant to be in The Hurt Business.

The villainous group was formed during the Pandemic Era, and was made up of MVP, Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, and Cedric Alexander. They feuded with The New Day, RETRIBUTION, and other superstars while they were active. In March 2021, Benjamin and Alexander were kicked out of the faction, while MVP and The All Mighty remained allies until splitting up last year.

Speaking to Alex McCarthy of Daily Mail, Ricochet stated that WWE originally had plans for him and Apollo Crews to be a part of The Hurt Business, but plans were changed.

"I think I was originally supposed to [be in the Hurt Business]. It was supposed to be like all the original Hurt Business guys, plus me, plus Apollo [Crews]. It would have been something. But then if you have me and Bobby [Lashley], and Shelton, and Cedric and Apollo and MVP all in a group, who beats that? I honestly think they were maybe like 'let's take a couple of people and make it four people,'" said Ricochet.

The Hurt Business was one of the best things to come out of the ThunderDome Era. Bobby Lashley won his first WWE Championship while being part of the group.

According to Ricochet, it was originally supposed to be a big faction, but plans were altered due to the pandemic.

"But at first, it was meant to be a big group. I remember them talking to us about it. But then I think, actually the pandemic and stuff happened and instead of me being in the Hurt Business I was just getting beat up by The Hurt Business for six months, but I do think there were talks for me to be in it for a second," he said.

Many fans have been pleading with WWE to bring the group back. It'll be interesting to see whether there'll be a reunion between the four stars, or whether they will reform with new stars in their ranks.

