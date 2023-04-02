"It sounds like a dream match to me in Puerto Rico" - The Miz opens up about the possibility of facing 29-year-old star at WrestleMania Backlash

WWE Superstar The Miz recently discussed the possibility of facing Bad Bunny at the upcoming WrestleMania Backlash event.

On night one of WrestleMania 39, the Puerto Rican rapper, singer, and producer Bad Bunny appeared as a guest commentator for the Spanish announce team. He also helped Rey Mysterio during his match against Dominik Mysterio by preventing the youngster from hitting the masked legend with a steel chain.

In an interview with WrestlingNewsCo's Steve Fall, ahead of the event, The A-Lister spoke about how WrestleMania Backlash in Puerto Rico could be an ideal stage for a match against Bad Bunny.

"Me versus Bad Bunny, one-on-one. It sounds like a dream match to me in Puerto Rico," said The Miz.

The Miz said he would love to see John Morrison return to WWE

The Miz recently stated that he would love to see his real-life friend and longtime tag team partner, John Morrison, return to WWE in the near future.

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Emily Mae, Miz praised Morrison, mentioning how the latter was one of his mentors during The A-Lister's early career.

Miz further opened up about his relationship with Morrison, stating how the latter would get him to do things he wouldn't normally do.

"I'd love it. He taught me the most out of everyone in WWE when we first started. Nobody wanted to give me a chance, but we just clicked. We had this immense amount of chemistry. Like he gets me to do things that I normally wouldn't do. Like we did rap videos, I don't rap! When he came up to me and goes, 'hey, let's do an '80s ballad music video.' I said I couldn't sing, and he says neither can I, but let's try. And we did. And it was pretty great, at least in my mind," said The Miz.

It would be interesting to see if The A-Lister will get an opportunity to face Bad Bunny in the near future.

