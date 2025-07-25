  • home icon
  • It sounds like Nikki Bella won't be alone in WWE for much longer

By Danny Hart
Modified Jul 25, 2025 18:10 GMT
Former WWE Divas Champion Nikki Bella [Image Credit: wwe.com]
Former WWE Divas Champion Nikki Bella [Image Credit: wwe.com]

Nikki Bella returned to WWE television on the June 9 episode of RAW. Amid speculation surrounding her sister Brie's status, Nikki provided a positive update on a possible Bella Twins reunion.

Brie and Nikki made their names in WWE in the late 2000s and 2010s. They also gained a large following while appearing on the Total Bellas and Total Divas reality shows.

In an interview with Access Hollywood, Nikki dropped the biggest hint yet that Brie is set to join her back in WWE:

"I didn't come into this world alone, and I'm damn sure not gonna be doing wrestling matches alone, so I do think Brie will be there at some point. I mean, how do we not have Brie Mode back? How do The Bella Twins not grace that WWE ring, right?" [4:05 – 4:20]
Brie has not wrestled since participating in the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match. Before that, her last regular WWE bout took place in 2018.

Nikki Bella on fans' reaction to her WWE return

On February 1, Nikki Bella returned to the ring for the first time in three years as a 2025 Women's Royal Rumble participant. Since then, she has competed in the Evolution Battle Royal on July 13 and a singles match against Chelsea Green on the July 14 episode of RAW.

While many fans are happy Nikki is back, the 41-year-old believes audiences would also like to see her sister.

"A lot of people want her back," Nikki continued. "I mean, the internet is loud about it, the Bella Army, so what I keep telling people is keep tuning in and you never know when Brie Mode will show up." [4:20 – 4:29]
The Bella Twins are widely viewed as two of the most influential WWE stars of their generation. The former Divas Champions were inducted into the 2020 Hall of Fame.

Please credit Access Hollywood and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use Nikki Bella's quotes from this article.

About the author
Danny Hart

Danny Hart

Twitter icon

Danny Hart is a journalist who has been reporting on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda since 2017. He grew up as a massive fan of football/soccer and wrestling, leading him to pursue a career in sports journalism.

Before assuming his current role, Hart worked as a football writer at Goal.com between 2009 and 2016. He prides himself on writing original content that is fact-based and highly accurate. Hart thoroughly proofreads his work before submitting it and relies only on credible sources for information.

Hart’s favorite pro wrestler is The Undertaker. He admires the 2022 WWE Hall of Famer’s ability to reinvent his character and remain relevant across his decades-long career. If given the keys to WWE’s creative department, he would bring back The Phenom for a farewell bout against AJ Styles in a stadium full of fans. Not only that, but he would love to have the multi-time world champion’s greatest rivals seated at ringside for the spectacle.

When not watching and covering sports, Hart enjoys long-distance running, playing video games, and listening to audiobooks and podcasts.

Know More

Edited by Danny Hart
