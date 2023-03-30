''It all started with you''- Rey Mysterio's emotional message to WWE Legend after being announced as a 2023 Hall of Fame inductee made him cry

Rey Mysterio has become one of the select superstars who will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame while being an active superstar on the roster. Not only will Mysterio be getting inducted into the Hall of Fame this weekend but will also face his son Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania 39.

Mysterio joined WWE in 2002 after having a successful career in WCW. It was Jim Ross who had signed Mysterio to a WWE deal as he was at the time the head of Talent Relations. Mysterio has achieved a lot in his 20-year-long journey but still remembers that it was Jim Ross who made it all happen.

Speaking on his podcast Grilling JR, the WWE Hall of Famer revealed that the former World Champion Rey Mysterio had texted him after getting announced as a future Hall of Fame entrant. Mysterio told Ross that he was responsible for his success in the company.

"I got a beautiful text from Rey [Mysterio] after [he was announced for the WWE Hall of Fame] and it made me cry," JR said on the latest. He said 'it all started with you,' which is pretty cool," said Ross.

Jim Ross on how he got Rey Mysterio to sign with WWE

When WCW got sold out, a lot of the wrestlers chose to remain under the TNT Contract, which paid them a lot of money. However, Mysterio decided to join WWE even though the pay was less than what he was getting in WCW. Jim Ross revealed what he told Mysterio when he offered him a contract:

"'I can't pay you what you're earning today,'" JR recalled. "'But I can fully expect — if you stay healthy, Rey — that you're gonna blow that number completely out of the water.' And he did! I didn't lie to him!"

Rey Mysterio is a bona fide legend in the industry. It will be a special moment to see him honored for his illustrious career as he headlines the 2023 class of the WWE Hall of Fame.

