"It sucked" - Former WWE Superstar on scary incident involving Enzo Amore during his PPV debut (Exclusive)

The latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted featured former WWE star Aiden English, aka Drama King Matt, as a guest with Dr. Chris Featherstone.

He spoke about several topics from his time in the company, including Enzo Amore's scary injury that happened during his pay-per-view debut at Payback 2016. English and Simon Gotch, known as The Vaudevillains, faced Amore and Big Cass in a No.1 Contender's Match for the WWE Tag Team Championship at the event.

Less than five minutes in, Amore's face clipped the bottom rope, which caused the back of his head to slam off the ring mat. He was instantly knocked out and the match was stopped.

This was incredibly unfortunate, as all four men made their WWE pay-per-view debut that night. Aiden English was heartbroken that his match had to end the way it did for a variety of reasons.

"It sucked. I mean, without going much more (into it), it sucked. And that was all four of our main roster pay-per-view debut and the opening match to the show. So what a way to kill momentum and everything. It sucked all around and was such a heartbreak," said Aiden English.

The biggest one was obviously because Enzo Amore got hurt, but all the factors surrounding it made the moment even worse. Fortunately, he was okay and recovered in a few weeks.

"First and foremost, I was worried about Enzo himself. And it was in my home city of Chicago, so not the way I wanted to make my first appearance in Chicago. All this stuff was just, like, so terrible. And finding out he ended up being okay was, luckily, was a good thing but man, it was hard," said English.

Enzo Amore returned to WWE TV three weeks after his injury at Payback 2016

Enzo Amore returned on the May 23rd episode of WWE RAW, which was three weeks after the scary incident. He and Big Cass remained a babyface unit for another year, before splitting.

Meanwhile, Aiden English and Simon Gotch received the WWE Tag Team Championship opportunity that was at stake in their match with Enzo and Cass at Payback. The Vaudevillains were unsuccessful in dethroning The New Day three weeks later, at Extreme Rules.

The Vaudevillains would not win the Tag Team Championship on WWE's main roster, although English and Gotch did become NXT Tag Team Champions in 2015.

Check out SK Wrestling's YouTube channel for WWE Superstar interviews, backstage stories & more.

Edited by Kaushik Das