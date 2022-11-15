WWE Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson recently revealed that she "never even considered" being inducted, calling her induction in the class of 2019 "very surreal."

Getting her start in wrestling during the dying days of WCW, Wilson made her WWF/E debut in 2001, in the middle of the Invasion storyline. Despite not winning the Women's Championship in her nearly decade-long career as a full-time wrestler. Wilson did become one of the most popular female performers in the company during the Ruthless Aggression Era in the mid-to-late 2000s.

Torrie's popularity even surpassed the wrestling world with her adorning the front cover of Playboy magazine in 2004. Her career came to an end when she was released by the Stamford-based promotion in March 2008.

Speaking to the Generation Iron Fitness & Bodybuilding Network about her Hall of Fame induction, she said:

"It was a very surreal time. I never even considered that I would be in the Hall of Fame. I just never, you know, so when they called me, it was a very pleasant surprise and then I realized how cool it actually really was." [H/T WrestleTalk]

She attributed her father, Al Wilson's (who made several WWE appearances in 2002-03) death two days before her induction to making that time in her life even more surreal.

Torrie Wilson has made sporadic WWE appearances since her retirement, including competing in the 2018 and 2021 Women's Royal Rumble Match.

Torrie Wilson credits fellow WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash for getting her into the wrestling business

Before kicking off her wrestling career in 1999 with WCW, Wilson competed in beauty pageants and modeled for several magazines. After WCW went under in 2001, she followed several of her peers and joined WWE.

During the same interview with Generation Iron Fitness & Bodybuilding Network, Torrie revealed how her meeting with Kevin Nash during a WCW visit with her wrestling-fan boyfriend helped her get her foot in the industry.

"I didn't know who any of them were, but I was taking pictures with Bill Goldberg and some people. Then I met Kevin Nash, and he was like, 'I saw you in a green bikini in a magazine, and we have this storyline idea. Would you be interested in doing it, working with Ric Flair?' And it was just like acting segments, and so I said yeah," said Wilson. [H/T: Wrestling Inc]

While not famed for her wrestling abilities, Torrie Wilson is revered as one of the most popular female wrestlers in WWE's modern history.

