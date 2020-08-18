'It didn't take long before they had heat in the locker room. They self-destructed' - Arn Anderson on Enzo and Cass

Arn Anderson recently spoke about former WWE Superstars Enzo and Cass on his podcast - ARN. The former WWE backstage producer revealed how both of them had a self-destructive behavior which led to their eventual release from the company.

Talking about Cass, Anderson revealed that he stopped listening to advice as soon as he got into a program with The Big Show.

I know because I was the producer of that match. Here's the giant willing to put this guy over and he was fighting us every step of the way.

Similarly, Enzo started misbehaving after becoming the Cruiserweight Champion and refused to follow the instructions. Anderson stated that Enzo would do things that would make the babyface in the match look stupid.

''Same thing [with] Enzo. I had him in some 205 matches on house shows, and he was just doing every stupid thing you could do to make a babyface look foolish. It was some of the Lucha guys that he was working with and they didn't know the difference until I started pointing it out to them.” (H/T: Fightful)

Arn Anderson talks about Enzo and Cass

Arn Anderson further talked about how Enzo and Cass started believing they were big stars and would not listen to the producers who were trying to help them get over.

“I think the fact that you don't take the guidance from the producers that are there to help you and know a little bit better than you do [about] what's going to get over -- and when you quit listening and you just decide [that] you're a bigger star than they are an assist to your success and you're going to do it your way, that's where you get started heading downhill.

He also talked about the self-destructive behavior of Enzo Amore and Big Cass and what led to their eventual release from the company.

"They made some mistakes and it didn't take very, very long before they had heat in the locker room and then they started to fall apart in the ring as far as production, and then they started to get heat with the office and that's what happened. They self-destructed.”