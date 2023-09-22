"It can't be for the title" - WWE veteran pitches interesting setup for Roman Reigns vs. The Rock at WrestleMania 40

Legendary wrestling manager Jim Cornette has shared his thoughts on how WWE could set up The Rock vs. Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 without involving the title.

The Great One recently revealed that a match between him and The Tribal Chief was locked in for The Show of Shows this year, but plans were changed, and he didn't compete at the event. However, The People's Champ admitted that he would be willing to do something at The Grandest Stage of Them All next year, which means it's possible that the dream match will finally take place.

Speaking on the latest edition of the Jim Cornette Experience, the wrestling veteran stated that Cody Rhodes could win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble. Roman Reigns could then face The Rock in a non-title match at WrestleMania 40.

"What about this... Cody finally gets his match against Roman at the Royal Rumble and The Rock is there to police the - maybe even as a surprise. I'm saying don't kayfabe the biggest star in the world. Maybe he just comes out to stop the evil Bloodline members from doing something. Cody wins the title but now it's Roman and Rock, one-on-one [at WrestleMania 40] to restore the dynasty... Rock can't win the title, so it can't be for the title. Unless they're gonna beat The Rock, which I think is f**king crazy," said Cornette. [9:50-10:43]

Roman Reigns could go into his fourth WrestleMania as Universal Champion

Unless The Tribal Chief loses his title before April, he'll defend the Universal Championship for the fourth consecutive time at The Showcase of the Immortals. He's been world champion for 1,117+ days, which is an incredible feat.

Cody Rhodes is still many people's favorite to dethrone Roman Reigns, but it's currently unknown when or if the two stars will face each other again.

With The Rock seemingly in the picture, seeing who gets a crack at Roman at WrestleMania 40 will be interesting.

