"It took forever," says ex-WWE Champion about an issue The Undertaker had in the ring

The Undertaker reportedly had a gaffe in the ring, that took longer than expected to rectify. Former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal recently spoke about The Undertaker and praised The Phenom for all that he has done for WWE and for various wrestlers. Mahal also revealed how The Undertaker had trouble with his jacket during the RAW 1000 show back in 2012.

Jinder Mahal was just a few years in the business back in 2012, and he was the proverbial sacrificial lamb in a segment featuring The Brothers of Destruction, Kane and The Undertaker. Mahal, along with some other "underutilized" stars had a segment with the two WWE legends.

While speaking to WrestlingNews, Jinder Mahal recounted that segment and how The Undertaker struggled with his jacket and took a long time to remove it.

“Just being around him, his aura. He’s so helpful, helping all the young guys. He watches every match and if you need advice from Taker, there’s no one better to go to. He’s the man. My favorite memory is probably I think Raw 1000 when me and a group of underutilized talent… Drew McIntyre was part of the group went to attack the Brothers of Destruction in a match and ended up getting a chokeslam probably for that night. His jacket got stuck, when he went to take it off it took forever to take it off," said Jinder Mahal about The Undertaker.

Hunico, Tyler Reks, Camacho, Curt Hawkins and Drew McIntyre were the other stars in that segment, which was led by Jinder Mahal. Mahal bemoaned the lack of opportunities that they were getting when Kane was in the ring. The Undertaker then made an appearance, and the two legends cleared the ring.

RAW 1000 show featuring The Undertaker, Kane and other legends

The RAW 1000 show in 2012 was to celebrate 1000 episodes of RAW. There were numerous legends that appeared on the show apart from The Undertaker and Kane.

DDP, Road Warrior Animal, Vader, Bob Backlund, DX, and The Rock were the other legends to appear on that special RAW show.