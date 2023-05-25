"It was a tough time" - WWE legend Hulk Hogan opens up about racist comments he's made in the past

WWE legend Hulk Hogan recently opened up about the controversies in the past that have made him a polarizing figure amongst fans.

The 69-year-old is one of, if not the most iconic name there has ever been in the world of professional wrestling. His persona captivated wrestling fans and people all over the world turned into Hulkamaniacs. However, a bizarre scandal involving a leaked video tape containing a racist rant painted Hulk Hogan in a new light and many fans have viewed the WWE Hall of Famer differently ever since.

The Hulkster has been able to recover from the scandal but recently admitted that it was a very difficult time for him. Speaking with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Hogan said the racial remarks he made in the past weren't who he was and everyone around him was aware of that:

"There was a temporary situation with the surgeries, some of the racial stuff that went down. That was a speed bump, but that’s not who I was, and everybody knew that. So, it was a tough time, but the main thing that really got me over the past ten years was the surgeries that was the thing that was in question when you come out of a back surgery and someone tells you you’re never going to walk again. That will really screw your head up.," said Hogan. [H/T: Post Wrestling]

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan on being worried about his legacy

Hulk Hogan admitted that there was a time during the scandal when he was worried about his legacy as a professional wrestler.

He exited WWE to join WCW, and his run in the New World Order is a highlight of his career for many wrestling fans. Hogan has been inducted in the Hall of Fame twice, once as an individual superstar in 2005, and then as a member of the NWO in 2020. The legend has made sporadic appearances with the company since the scandal.

During his conversation with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, he said there was a time he was worried about his WWE legacy during the scandal. However, he fell back on the goodwill he had built up over the years:

There was a temporary situation where I thought, okay, where is this going to end up at? Where is this going to wind down? Where is the legacy? At the end of the day, there had been so much goodwill, you know, with the Hulk Hogan brand and people knew me so well. I mean I’ve been around for forty years and people know me so well from Mike Tyson, Brutus Beefcake to Vince McMahon, Verne Gagne to Bret Hart, everybody knows me so well that they knew I would come back and I would become the person that I was, said Hogan. [H/T: Post Wrestling]

Hulk Hogan remains one of the biggest stars the wrestling industry has ever seen. It will be interesting to see when the legend makes another appearance for the company down the line.

