Former WWE star Bryan Clark (fka Adam Bomb) recently spoke about his match with The Undertaker and Kane back at Unforgiven 2001.

Back then, the WWE roster descended into chaos as WCW and ECW launched their "Invasion" of the company. At the Unforgiven pay-per-view, The Brothers of Destruction defended the WCW Tag Team Championship against KroniK, featuring Brian Adams and Bryan Clark. The champs retained after Taker chokeslammed Clark.

On this week's UnSKripted podcast, Clark said that the match should have been great, but all four stars were injured. He mentioned Kane was nursing a staph infection, and The Undertaker had some issues with his shoulder.

"We were all four injured. Kane had a staph infection, Taker had a bad shoulder, I had my neck issues, and Brian with a back and it was just rushed and it didn't turn out well. Prior to that, everything was fine. We went to All Japan and won the titles. Probably the highlight of my career," Clark noted. [From 11:50 - 12:08]

Kane and The Undertaker lost the WCW Tag Team Championship soon after WWE Unforgiven

While the Brothers of Destruction put up a successful title defense at Unforgiven against KroniK, the duo lost the titles soon after.

Kane and The Undertaker faced Booker T and Test accompanied by Shane McMahon on the following episode of SmackDown. The Brothers lost the championship when Booker pinned Taker after a successive chair shot while the referee was incapacitated.

The two behemoths continued as a tag team throughout the Invasion angle and participated at that year's Survivor Series as part of team WWE.

