"It will only change if you mess it up" - Legendary former WWE star sends advice to Austin Theory

Austin Theory is the latest recipient of a significant push on Monday Night RAW as the 24-year-old superstar has been positioned as a future top guy in recent weeks.

Amidst his steady rise on TV, former WWE star Tommy Dreamer had some important advice for the RAW superstar during a recent Busted Open Radio episode.

The hardcore legend said Austin Theory should not waste the opportunity, urging the superstar to do all he could to impress WWE officials.

"You're getting an opportunity, don't blow that opportunity. Literally, do everything the best that you can, and like I said, go above and beyond because they're interested in you right now. That can change but run with it. It will only change if you mess it up," Dreamer stated.

Tommy Dreamer has been a long-time follower of Austin Theory as the ECW Original watched the superstar during his early days on the main roster.

Dreamer was impressed by Theory's career trajectory thus far and complimented the young star's versatility as a performer despite being 'unproven' in the big leagues.

"Yes [I'm a fan of Austin Theory]. He is unproven, I feel, on the main roster. He was doing an excellent job when he first got called up when he was tagging with Andrade with Zelina Vega. "I thought he was doing very, very good, and then he went to NXT, answered the call in NXT, also became very, very entertaining in NXT, showed different sides of him, and I hope we can see different sides of him on Monday Night Raw," added Dreamer. (H/T SEScoops)

Will Austin Theory become a regular main eventer for WWE?

Austin Theory is working tremendously hard to impress Vince McMahon during their current storyline on RAW. However, the WWE boss has been tough to please, and their backstage segments have always ended with Vince McMahon teaching Theory harsh lessons.

Theory's angles have reportedly attracted teenage viewers, and WWE hopes that pushing the former NXT star will help boost ratings in key demographics.

Vince McMahon has clearly taken a particular liking for Theory as only a handful of talents are booked in extended storylines with the WWE Chairman.

