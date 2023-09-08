"It won’t be pretty"- Former WWE star seemingly teases Jimmy Uso showing up at another major promotion

Jimmy Uso has had to deal with a lot in WWE lately, with Jey Uso cutting ties with him after what transpired at SummerSlam. Amid all the chaos, Jimmy's wife, Trinity Fatu (fka Naomi), seemingly teased the former Bloodline member showing up in Impact Wrestling.

Trinity and Mercedes Mone famously walked out of WWE during a taping of RAW in May 2022 due to issues with the creative direction of the women's division. While the former Sasha Banks would head over to Japan, Trinity stayed in the United States and joined Impact Wrestling earlier this year. She is the current Impact Knockouts World Champion.

She is currently involved in a feud with Alisha Edwards. During a recent segment between the two, Alisha took a shot at the former WWE Superstar, stating that while she has her husband in her corner, Trinity's SO can't show up even if he wanted to.

Replying to the heel on social media, Fatu stated the following:

"Pls don’t make me call Jim bc it won’t be pretty"

Trinity Fatu was put through a table by Alisha's husband Eddie Edwards towards the end of the segment. A lot of fans are hoping for Jimmy Uso to show up in Impact Wrestling to even the odds against the heel duo.

Jimmy Uso will be in action on this week's WWE SmackDown

Jimmy Uso has been working as a singles wrestler for the first time in his WWE career after he betrayed his twin brother and tag team partner Jey Uso at SummerSlam.

The 38-year-old started a rivalry with AJ Styles on last week's SmackDown and the duo will get a chance to settle their differences inside the squared circle on the blue brand tomorrow.

Jey Uso, meanwhile, joined Monday Night RAW after quitting the Bloodline and SmackDown a few weeks ago. Adam Pearce has already stated that a star from the red brand will be moving over to SmackDown in exchange for the younger Uso twin.

