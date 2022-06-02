×
"It worked" - Roderick Strong defends brutal motivation tactic on Twitter

Strong defends his unorthodox motivational tactic
Liam Power
Modified Jun 02, 2022 08:50 AM IST

WWE Superstar Roderick Strong has taken to Twitter to defend a motivational tactic he used on this week's edition of NXT 2.0.

Strong joined Vince McMahon's company in 2016 and spent the majority of his NXT run as a member of the stable The Undisputed Era. While his stablemates Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish all left the promotion, Strong joined the new NXT stable Diamond Mine alongside former WWE manager Malcolm Bivens. The current version of the group contains Strong, Julias & Brutus Creed, Ivy Nile, Tatum Paxley, and Damon Kemp.

In the latest edition of WWE's developmental show, Strong teamed up with Damon Kemp to take on NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly. Though Diamond Mine lost the match thanks to underhanded tactics from their British opponents, it did not stop Strong from trying to motivate a victory out of his teammate Kemp. At one point in the match, as Strong stands on the ring apron, he's seen slapping Kemp across the face to motivate him. Strong took to Twitter to share a clip of the slap, stating simply "it worked."

It worked. 💎 twitter.com/wwenxt/status/…

What has Roderick Strong been upto on WWE TV?

Roderick Strong became the sole leader of Diamond Mine following the release of Malcolm Bivens in April 2022.

Strong has recently been seeking revenge on Pretty Deadly for trashing the Diamond Mine locker room and attacking members of the stable. He looks to motivate The Creed Brothers to take on the NXT Tag Titles.

The leader of #DiamondMine @roderickstrong and his newest recruit @damonkempwwe team up to take on the #WWENXT Tag Team Champions #PrettyDeadly. https://t.co/QMRhPDPLO0
Strong has even gone as far as to say that if the Creed's lose their title match at NXT: In Your House then they would be kicked out of the group.

It will be interesting to see the direction that Diamond Mine takes next, and if Roderick Strong will remain with Vince McMahon's company. You can read more about him by clicking here.

