"It was worth it" - Former champion on traveling to Japan to support Sasha Banks (Mercedes Mone)

On Sunday, former WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley recently commented on traveling to Japan to support Sasha Banks (currently known as Mercedes Mone).

Mone faced former World of STARDOM Champion Mayu Iwatani at the All-Star Grand Queendom event in Yokohama, Japan. She lost the IWGP Women's Championship to Iwatani after winning it against Kairi Sane at NJPW Battle at the Valley on February 18 this year.

Former WWE star Mojo Rawley showed up to support Mone throughout the STARDOM event and claimed that he loves everything the former WWE Women's Champion stands for.

The 36-year-old also added on Twitter to share that his decision to fly to Japan to watch Sasha Banks was definitely "worth it."

"So proud of my homie @MercedesVarnado. Flew all the way to Japan to see her at #STARDOM and it was so worth it. Love everything she stands for, and for the journey that she has earned AND chosen!!!!" - Rawley wrote.

You can check out Rawley's tweet below:

Dean "Mojo" Muhtadi @MojoMuhtadi So proud of my homie @MercedesVarnado . Flew all the way to Japan to see her at #STARDOM and it was so worth it. Love everything she stands for, and for the journey that she has earned AND chosen!!!!

In a follow-up tweet, the former 24/7 champion claimed he had never been to Japan but was glad to be there for a good reason.

Sasha Banks is looking for a rematch after losing the women's championship

The former IWGP Women's Champion and Iwatani put on a great display before the challenger finished off The Boss with a Dragon Suplex, gaining a pinfall victory.

Despite her setback, Mercedes Mone is adamant about restoring her lost crown. After the event, the former WWE star spoke openly during the post-show press conference.

Mone exhibited a massive bruise on her forehead as she held an icepack after her fight with Iwatani. The former IWGP Women's Champion revealed that she would not be discouraged from reclaiming the championship.

"Mayu-san, you are not The Undertaker, and I promise you the next time I'm here in STARDOM, you will be a dead b*tch because I want one more chance, one more opportunity to get back my IWGP Women's Championship!" Sasha Banks said. [0:39 - 1:02 ]

Check out the video below:

Mone's reign as the IWGP Women's Champion is officially over after 64 days. It remains to be seen whether the former WWE Superstar can reclaim her championship in a rematch.

