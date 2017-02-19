WWE News: Ivan Koloff passes away aged 74, WWE stars take to Twitter to offer their condolences

Koloff was battling against liver cancer for over a decade.

Koloff was suffering from a diminished liver function, along with jaundice and shortness of breath

What’s the story?

After suffering through a prolonged battle against liver cancer for over a decade, former WWWF wrestler Ivan Koloff, passed away last night at the age of 74. This has been a tough week for the wrestling industry, due to George ‘The Animal Steele’ and Nicole Bass also passing away earlier in the week.

WWE stars took to social media to offer respect and prayers for Koloff and his bereaved family.

In case you didn’t know...

Born on a dairy farm in Montreal, Ivan made his debut in professional wrestling with the International Wrestling Association in 1967. Following his success, Koloff next debuted in the World Wide Wrestling Federation in 1969 and gained popularity for his rivalry with the then-WWWF World Heavyweight Champion Bruno Sammartino.

In 1981, the Canadian wrestler paired up with Ray Stevens to defeat Paul Jones and Masked Superstar to win the NWA World Tag Team Championships. Eventually, Ivan went on to win four NWA World Tag Team Championships, winning the belts with Don Kernodle and twice with his nephew, Nikita Koloff as "The Russians".

The heart of the matter

Also known as the ‘Russian Bear’, the former WWWF World Heavyweight Champion was suffering from a diminished liver function, along with jaundice and shortness of breath, which was caused due to an accumulation of fluid in his abdominal cavity stemming from liver failure.

Reactions

Here are some of the Tweets posted in memory of Ivan Koloff by wrestlers all across the world.

I'm Sad To Wake Up And Hear of the passing of my very close friend the Russian Bear Ivan Koloff. You will be missed My Friend. Rest In Peace pic.twitter.com/nziKZ2Zqy4 — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) February 18, 2017

ONE OF MY FIRST TEACHERS WHO HAD THE REAL HEEL HEAT. MY BROTHER IVAN KOLOFF REST IN PEACE pic.twitter.com/5xJ5cVRoR6 — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) February 18, 2017

RIP Ivan Koloff,it's been a tough week,Chavo,Nicole Bass,George Steel,Ivan and Marty Prince,I would feel helpless if not for my faith1loveHH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) February 18, 2017

Thoughts & prayers going out to the family of former WWE Champion, Ivan Koloff. An incredibly kind man who loved our business. #RIPIvan pic.twitter.com/8OYhkxrvp1 — Scott Dawson (@ScottDawsonWWE) February 18, 2017

Always was a big fan of the GREAT Russian Bear Ivan Koloff. Dominated in an era filled legends. Condolences to his family, friends & fans. pic.twitter.com/2aasYcDM1q — TAZ (@OfficialTAZ) February 18, 2017

Sportskeeda’s take

Ivan Koloff was one of the most prominent wrestlers of his time. It’s a sad demise for the entire sports and the wrestling fraternity as they mourn the loss of yet another legend. We here at Sportskeeda offer our condolences to the bereaved family.

