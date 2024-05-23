Ivar provides major health update on WWE star missing for 254 days

Ivar of The Viking Raiders recently provided an update on a fellow WWE star who has been sidelined for 254 days and counting. The 40-year-old's tag team partner, Erik, has been out following neck surgery and there's some news about his recovery.

On a recent episode of Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Ivar was asked about Erik's recovery and if he was close to returning. The RAW Superstar shared that he met his tag team partner at a recent event. He further disclosed that Erik was waiting for clearance from his doctors.

"He's great. He was just here. We just did the meet and greet for the weekends. It's just, I mean, it's neck surgery. So yeah, it's just a matter of time and everybody's neck heals differently. So it's a matter of him getting cleared. So that I mean, he's doing great, physically great. It's just doctors need to clear him and he needs to get back to in the ring so it'll take some more time," Ivar said. [22:04 - 22:28]

Erik has been out since September 11, 2023. It was revealed that he had to undergo neck fusion surgery. He's seemingly recovering pretty well and is just waiting to be medically cleared before he can start training again.

Ivar's secret to being athletic for his size

Many fans were surprised when Ivar hit a moonsault on Kofi Kingston in their match last September on RAW. He recently shared with Chris Van Vliet the secret to his athleticism.

"When I was a kid, I had a trampoline and I definitely did a lot of flips on the trampoline. But having a trampoline, it builds the confidence to even attempt it. So having that confidence then slowly becoming a professional wrestler then trying in the ring. Having the confidence to do stuff on the trampoline gave me the confidence to do it in the ring," he said. [1:46 - 2:06]

It's all about confidence for him since he had no trouble doing it the first time unlike some of the wrestlers he knew. It's rare to see a 300-pound superstar who can hit a flawless moonsault in WWE today.

