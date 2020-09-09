Ivar thanks fans after worrying injury scare on RAW

Last night on Monday Night RAW, Ivar of The Viking Raiders suffered a serious injury during an 8-man tag team match.

The match consisted of The Viking Raiders, Ricochet and Apollo Crews facing off against The Hurt Business' MVP, Shelton Benjamin, United States Champion Bobby Lashley and the faction's newest member, Cedric Alexander.

During the match, the former WWE RAW Tag Team Champion attempted a Viking Dive to the members of The Hurt Business on the outside of the ring. However, it appeared that something went wrong as Ivar landed awkwardly on his side with his legs buckling from underneath him.

It appeared that Ivar immediately knew that he was seriously hurt as he gestured the 'X' symbol to those in the back, a signal only used when a serious and legitimate injury has occurred.

Today, Ivar has provided the WWE Universe with an update on his health on social media after his injury scare on Monday Night RAW.

While he did not provide the extent and seriousness of his injury, The Viking Raider was quick to thank all those who reached out to him on social media and stated he is working hard to recover:

"From the bottom of my heart, THANK YOU to every single friend, family and fan who has reached out to me. My heart is truly touched from all the love and support. Still figuring it all out but I am working hard to recover and be better than ever! Love you all"

Ivar suffers a 'cervical injury' on RAW?

After RAW went off the air last night, WWE.com also provided an update on the injury sustained by Ivar.

WWE.com reported that the Viking Raider had suffered a 'cervical injury' and was taken to a local hospital as a precaution. The statement also noted that he was expected to make a full recovery:

"During the Eight-Man Tag Team Match on Monday Night Raw, Ivar suffered a cervical injury on a Viking Dive to the floor. As a precaution, Ivar was transported to a local hospital and is expected to make a full recovery."

Hopefully the injury is not as serious as first imagined and we all wish Ivar well. Hopefully he makes a speedy recovery and, fingers crossed, we will see him inside a WWE ring once again soon.