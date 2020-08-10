Ivelisse receives AEW Women's Tag Team Cup partner

The AEW Women's Tag Team Cup tournament continues Monday Night on AEW's official YouTube Channel.

After last week's debut episode of the AEW Women's Tag Team Cup Tournament we now have a further update on a tag team pairing for the Women's Tag Team Cup via The Deadly Draw.

In a social exclusive on AEW's Twitter account it was revealed that Ivelisse has drawn the same colour as long term friend/rival Diamante.

SOCIAL EXCLUSIVE

Earlier today, we saw @RealIvelisse make her draw to determine who she will be teaming with tomorrow night. Needless to say, it was someone familiar.



The AEW Women's Tag Team Cup Tournament continues TOMORROW via our Official YouTube Channel 7/6c. #AEWWTTC

Ivelisse and Diamante made their respective AEW Dynamite debuts on the July 21, 2020 episode on TNT and both of them face each other as well. At the end of an exciting match, it was Diamante who would have her hand raised.

Diamante was quick to react to the news of her pairing with Ivelisse:

"Ya tu sabes. EVERYONE in this tournament should be afraid of what that equals. Para la cultura! Esto se va a poner buenooo @RealIvelisse @AEWrestling #AEWWTTC #TheDeadlyDraw"

Ya tu sabes 🇨🇺💎+🇵🇷👹



EVERYONE in this tournament should be afraid of what that equals.



Para la cultura!



— The 🇨🇺💎 (@DiamanteLAX) August 9, 2020

Ivelisse also took to social media to react to her pairing with Diamante for the AEW Women's Tag Team Cup Tournament. Ivelisse posted the following comment to her official Twitter account:

"A repartir bacalao se ha dicho"

— Ivelisse💣👑🇵🇷LaSicaria#Bow2None (@RealIvelisse) August 9, 2020

AEW Women's Tag Team Cup Tournament

The AEW Women's Tag Team Cup tournament began Monday August 3, 2020 on AEW's official YouTube channel.

The tournament consists of 16 AEW female wrestlers being drawn into 8 randomly selected tag teams via the 'deadly draw'. The tag team that wins the tournament will receive the AEW Women's Tag Team Cup trophy.

During last week's episode of the AEW Women's Tag Team Cup tournament on YouTube we saw the first two quarter final matches in the tournament. The Nightmare Sisters (Brandi Rhodes and Allie) defeated the team of Penelope Ford and Mel. In another quarter final match, the tag team of Anna Jay and Tay Conti defeated Ariana Andrew and Nyla Rose.

.@Guerrero_Shaul announces the legend @Madusa_rocks to introduce tonight's AEW Women's Tag Team Cup Tournament card!



— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 3, 2020

The AEW Women's Tag Team Cup tournament broadcast also featured Veda Scott on commentary with Tony Schiavone, Shaul Guerrero as the ring announcer and also had an appearance from WWE Hall of Famer and Women's wrestling icon Madusa.

Who do you think will win the AEW Women's Tag Team Cup tournament?