Ivy Nile to challenge for NXT UK Women's Championship

Ivy Nile will have her first opportunity at championship gold in WWE as she will challenge for the NXT UK Women's Championship.

Nile signed with the company back in 2020 after gaining notoriety on the NBC sports gameshow The Titan Games, hosted by Dwayne The Rock Johnson. The former MMA competitor has most notably been a part of the Diamond Mine stable in NXT and has recently by plying her craft on the United Kingdom's version of the show.

After proving herself, Ivy decided that it was time to be rewarded for her efforts. This past Thursday, she requested a match for the NXT UK Women's Championship.

Nile quietly entered the locker room of current champ Meiko Satomura and respectfully asked for an opportunity at the title. Always welcoming a challenge, the latter agreed.

"I've heard it said that if you want a title match, all you have to do is ask. So Meiko, that's what I'm here for. I'm here asking you for a championship match," Ivy Nile said. (0:13-0:24)

It has not yet been confirmed when the match will take place.

What has Ivy Nile been up to on NXT?

As a member of Diamond Mine, one of the brand's most prominent teams, Nile is featured regularly on NXT.

She recently starred in a vignette displaying her feats of physical strength, outlasting various trainees in contests of endurance. These contests included pull-ups and working with heavy chains.

She also debuted on NXT UK recently and has impressed the fans with her in-ring skills. This, obviously, is how she has found herself in the running for the brand's top title in such a short space of time.

With Ivy Nile competing on both versions of WWE's developmental brand, it will be interesting to see how her career progresses in the next few months. You can read more about her and the rest of Diamond Mine by clicking here.

An ex WWE head writer speaks up about Sasha Banks and Naomi walking out of WWE. More details here..

Edited by Angana Roy