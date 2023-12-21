Ivy Nile sends four-word message to Rhea Ripley ahead of WWE Day 1

Ivy Nile appears excited for an amazing opportunity on WWE Day 1 as she faces Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship.

Nile is one of the most recent call-ups from NXT along with The Creed Brothers. She was in developmental for more than three years, and has looked good in her limited time in the ring on WWE RAW.

The 31-year-old star has only wrestled a couple of matches on the main roster, which were both losses. She had not been in a one-on-one match until her confrontation with The Eradicator a couple of weeks ago. That staredown with Ripley, as well as the getting physical on Monday, eventually setting up their upcoming title match at WWE Day 1.

In a post on her official X account, Ivy Nile sent a four-word message to Rhea Ripley ahead of their title match at WWE Day 1.

"Day 1, let's go," Nile wrote.

Expand Tweet

The match was not supposed to be for the Women's World Championship until Rhea Ripley felt that she needed to teach Ivy Nile a lesson. Ripley previously defended her title against Zelina Vega, Raquel Rodriguez, Zoey Stark, Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, and Natalya.

Rhea Ripley vs Becky Lynch at WrestleMania?

In an interview on the Strutting From Gorilla podcast, Becky Lynch teased the possibility of facing Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 40. Lynch wants to win the Women's World Championship but has to take care of Nia Jax first.

"Her title has been seen in many main events, but not because she's been defending it, no," Lynch said. "Just because she's being the accompaniment to the main event. I can't have that. I'm sick of that. I'm sick of that and I'm going to take that title back off her, preferably at WrestleMania." [H/T Fightful]

Before fans salivate at the thought of seeing The Man vs. The Nightmare at WrestleMania 40, they would need to win their respective matches at WWE Day 1 at the start of 2024.

On a scale of 1 to 10, how excited are you for the Day 1 edition of RAW? Share your answers in the comments section below.