"I'm here to dominate" - Ivy Nile sends a warning before NXT UK debut

NXT Superstar Ivy Nile posted a warning to the women's locker room before her appearance on the 200th episode of NXT UK.

Nile was signed to WWE in 2020 after getting noticed on the NBC sports game show, The Titan Games. She has worked in the company's developmental territories and has most notably worked as a member of the Diamond Mine faction. Despite the recent release of manager Malcolm Bivens, the 30-year-old still appears to be a member of the stable and has been representing them in the United Kingdom.

Ivy is scheduled to compete on the next edition of NXT UK, the show's 200th episode. Before her appearance, Nile took to Twitter to talk about her dominance across multiple time zones, claiming nothing would throw her off her game.

"Doesn’t matter what time zone you put me in, nothing will throw me off my game. I’m here to dominate."

ivynile_wwe @ivynile_wwe @NXTUK twitter.com/nxtuk/status/1… NXT UK @NXTUK “The Pitbull” of Diamond Mine @ivynile_wwe is set to continue her dominant run across the pond when she debuts on #NXTUK during its 200th episode. “The Pitbull” of Diamond Mine @ivynile_wwe is set to continue her dominant run across the pond when she debuts on #NXTUK during its 200th episode. https://t.co/CpsBPwPCK3 Doesn’t matter what time zone you put me in, nothing will throw me off my game. I’m here to dominate Doesn’t matter what time zone you put me in, nothing will throw me off my game. I’m here to dominate 😈 @NXTUK twitter.com/nxtuk/status/1…

Nile will make her debut on next week's episode of NXT UK. However, there is no word on who her opponent will be at this time.

Ivy Nile had a parting message for Malcolm Bivens after his release

Having worked as the sole woman in Diamond Mine for some time, Ivy Nile is no stranger to manager Malcolm Bivens.

Bivens managed Nile on several occasions, and following his release, The Pitbull of Diamond Mine shared some kind words for him. Nile talked about Malcolm's talent and said she couldn't wait to see him reach his full potential.

"You are so freaking talented and I can’t wait to watch you thrive to your full potential @Malcolmvelli"

ivynile_wwe @ivynile_wwe 🏼 You are so freaking talented and I can’t wait to watch you thrive to your full potential @Malcolmvelli You are so freaking talented and I can’t wait to watch you thrive to your full potential @Malcolmvelli 🙏🏼 https://t.co/9tQX2kzm6i

Following the departure of Bivens, only Roderick Strong is left out of the original Diamond Mine lineup. Fans will have to wait and see whether new members are added to the faction.

What do you think of Ivy Nile's tweet? Who do you think her opponent will be? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

Who's stronger? Goldberg or Brock Lesnar? Drew McIntyre answers the ultimate question.

Edited by Angana Roy