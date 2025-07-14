Iyo Sky accused of lying about one major thing by Michael Cole and Wade Barrett at WWE Evolution 2025

Iyo Sky, just like Tiffany Stratton, chose her opponent at WWE Evolution 2025. However, Michael Cole and Wade Barrett almost directly accused her of lying about the reason why she chose Rhea Ripley to face her in the main event of the All-Women's PLE.

The main event of Evolution 2025 was a blockbuster rematch between Iyo Sky and Rhea Ripley. As you likely know, The Genius of the Sky won the Women's World Championship from Rhea Ripley and successfully defended it against her and Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 41. What was interesting about the singles match between Sky and Ripley is that the latter has never defeated the former, Ms. Money in the Bank.

Michael Cole and Wade Barrett accused Iyo Sky of lying, stating that she wasn't being fully honest about why she chose Rhea Ripley at Evolution. While Sky stated that she wanted to face the best in the world, Michael Cole and Wade Barrett were convinced that her choice was because of her impeccable record against Rhea Ripley, as she knew she could beat her.

Either way, Sky is one of the most well-respected superstars on the roster due to her veteran status, and many consider her one of the best in-ring superstars in the world.

She is very likely one of the best women to ever step foot in the ring in WWE history.

Evolution 2 certainly represented an evolution from six-and-a-half years ago.

