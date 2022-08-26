Former Champion almost quit WWE before returning as a part of Bayley's faction

Top WWE Superstar Iyo Sky recently said that she was close to leaving the company before deciding to be a part of Bayley's new group.

The 32-year-old star signed with WWE in 2018, and despite being successful in the ring, she found it hard being away from her native Japan. However, she recently made a surprise appearance at SummerSlam alongside Bayley and Dakota Kai to form WWE's newest dominant faction.

Speaking on After The Bell, the former NXT Women's Champion said at one point she was not sure if she was going to stay and was close to exiting the company.

"Yeah. I've been here four years. I came here by myself. I don't have family here and that time is so tough. I tried to think, should I stay here more or not. I got injured and after surgery, that time was thinking about my life again." [H/T Fightful]

During her time in WWE, Sky has faced off against some of the best that the company has to offer, from Bianca Belair to Rhea Ripley as well as Charlotte Flair.

Bayley on why she wanted Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai to join her faction

Since the three talented women made their shocking returns at SummerSlam, the trio has run roughshod on Monday Night RAW.

During an interview on After The Bell, Bayley stated why she specifically wanted stars like Kai and Sky in her group.

"But as I got injured and got to spend more time really thinking about it, I knew that I wanted literally girls who haven’t had the opportunity to be on RAW or SmackDown or that haven’t been given an opportunity to feel what WrestleMania is like. Because that’s the ultimate goal of everybody." [H/T- SEScoops]

The new trio known as Damage CTRL (control) are set to take on the fan-favorite group of Asuka, Alexa Bliss and RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair at Clash At The Castle in Cardiff, Wales, on Saturday, September 3rd.

Which team do you think will leave the Welsh capital with the win? Let us know in the comments section below.

Edited by Neda Ali