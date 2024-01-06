IYO SKY beats 34-year-old WWE Superstar for the first time ever on SmackDown: New Year's Revolution

IYO SKY successfully defended her WWE Women's Championship against a top female star tonight on SmackDown.

Michin has found herself in the cross hairs of Damage CTRL ever since she was brutally attacked by the group several weeks ago on WWE SmackDown. Since then, she has made it her mission to destroy Damage CTRL's plans in recent weeks.

This resulted in her getting a title opportunity against IYO SKY tonight on the first SmackDown of the new year. IYO went into the match alone without her stable mates. Both women put on a stellar contest.

Michin proved that she belonged in the ring against someone like IYO, and took her to the limit. Michin pulled out all stops, even hitting a Styles Clash off the middle rope but it wasn't enough to get the win. In the end, IYO was able to retain her title with her signature Over the Moonsault. This is the first time that IYO has beaten Michin in singles competition.

Expand Tweet

With this win, IYO continues to establish her dominance over the women's division on WWE SmackDown. It will be interesting to see who will be able to dethrone her.

What do you make of this match? Sound off in the comments section below.