  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Iyo Sky
  • IYO SKY betrayed by 23-year-old WWE star on RAW

IYO SKY betrayed by 23-year-old WWE star on RAW

By Israel Lutete
Modified May 06, 2025 04:17 GMT
IYO SKY competed on RAW this week (Images via X and WWE.com)
IYO SKY competed on RAW this week (Images via X and WWE.com)

IYO SKY competed against Roxanne Perez on the latest episode of WWE RAW. It seemed like things were sorted between the two stars after the bout, but there was a big twist.

Ad

Last week on NXT, The Genius of the Sky teamed up with Jordynne Grace to take on Giulia and The Prodigy in a tag team match. The Women's World Champion pinned Perez to win the match for her team. The two stars shared the ring on the red brand this week, and during the bout, IYO SKY hit Roxanne with a dropkick.

Roxanne Perez injured SKY's knee, which affected the latter throughout the rest of the match. The 23-year-old star took out her opponent with a suicide dive, but the latter did the same thing to her. Roxanne kept working on IYO's knee, and the two stars traded punches.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

IYO nailed Roxanne Perez with a missile dropkick and tried to go for a meteora, but her knee gave out. IYO SKY dropped Perez with a suplex and did a back suplex. She then performed a backbreaker and went for an Over-the-Moonsault. SKY landed on her feet after Perez moved out of the way. IYO pinned Roxanne Perez with a roll-up and won the match.

After the bout, the two stars shook hands, and it seemed like Roxy turned babyface. However, Giulia blindsided the wrestling veteran. Roxanne re-entered the ring, and they double-teamed on the Japanese star. Perez completely fooled the champion.

About the author
Israel Lutete

Israel Lutete

Israel Lutete is an award-winning writer with over 15 years of extensive knowledge about professional wrestling. He has been a featured contributor at Sportskeeda since 2018. He is committed to writing articles that you, the reader, will enjoy and find informative.

Click 'FOLLOW' to get notified when he posts something new!

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Israel Lutete
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications