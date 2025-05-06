IYO SKY betrayed by 23-year-old WWE star on RAW

IYO SKY competed against Roxanne Perez on the latest episode of WWE RAW. It seemed like things were sorted between the two stars after the bout, but there was a big twist.

Last week on NXT, The Genius of the Sky teamed up with Jordynne Grace to take on Giulia and The Prodigy in a tag team match. The Women's World Champion pinned Perez to win the match for her team. The two stars shared the ring on the red brand this week, and during the bout, IYO SKY hit Roxanne with a dropkick.

Roxanne Perez injured SKY's knee, which affected the latter throughout the rest of the match. The 23-year-old star took out her opponent with a suicide dive, but the latter did the same thing to her. Roxanne kept working on IYO's knee, and the two stars traded punches.

IYO nailed Roxanne Perez with a missile dropkick and tried to go for a meteora, but her knee gave out. IYO SKY dropped Perez with a suplex and did a back suplex. She then performed a backbreaker and went for an Over-the-Moonsault. SKY landed on her feet after Perez moved out of the way. IYO pinned Roxanne Perez with a roll-up and won the match.

After the bout, the two stars shook hands, and it seemed like Roxy turned babyface. However, Giulia blindsided the wrestling veteran. Roxanne re-entered the ring, and they double-teamed on the Japanese star. Perez completely fooled the champion.

