Iyo Sky breaks character to send message to Zoey Stark following horrific WWE RAW injury

By Phillipa Mariee
Modified May 20, 2025 11:21 GMT
Iyo Sky knows all about injuries (image via WWE)
Zoey Stark took on Rhea Ripley and Kairi Sane last night on WWE RAW for a chance to qualify for the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match.

Stark was executing a running dropkick when it seemed as though she left her leg behind and was then bent unnaturally on the mat. Stark's screams could be heard over the crowd before medics were able to look at her and carry her to the back.

The company is yet to address the situation, but it's clear that she suffered some kind of ligament injury, and many members of the locker room have since banded together behind her to show their support.

Interestingly, Iyo Sky, the current Women's World Champion, was one of the people sending her messages of support. Stark is clearly a heel and was a member of Pure Fusion Collective, but it seems that real life has outweighed kayfabe following the injury.

Stark has had a lot of bad luck in WWE over the past few months, and it seems that it's followed her back into the ring.

Zoey Stark has lost two WWE tag team partners on RAW in 2025

Zoey Stark was a member of Pure Fusion Collective back at the Royal Rumble, but in the months that have followed, Sonya Deville departed WWE, she was unable to secure a match at WrestleMania, and then Shayna Baszler was released earlier this month.

This was her time to turn the bad luck around and prove that she had what it takes to go it alone, but it went horribly wrong. Depending on the severity of the injury, she could be sidelined for a number of months or up to a year, which would be a massive loss for her at this point in her career. However, an official confirmation is pending.

