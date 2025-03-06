IYO SKY breaks silence after beating Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women's World Championship on RAW

After a hard-hitting match on WWE RAW, IYO SKY defeated Rhea Ripley to win the Women's World Championship. SKY has broken her silence on Instagram with her first interview as the new champion.

Ripley was on the verge of retaining her championship, but she put her focus on Bianca Belair. It allowed The Genius of the Sky to take advantage of the lapse in judgment and hit a Frankensteiner off the top rope. She then hit the Over The Moonsault for the victory.

Speaking to WWE Japan on Instagram, IYO SKY was at a loss for words backstage as she tried to convey her message in Nihongo. SKY knows that she's going into WrestleMania 41 as the Women's World Champion and will defend her title against Bianca Belair.

"I am very grateful beyond words!!✨✨ Happy beyond words! Thank you all so much for all the wishes. Just like that, we're moving forward to the big stage, WrestleMania 🔥🔥," SKY wrote.

Following her historic win, IYO SKY became the first WWE Superstar to have held both the WWE Women's and Women's World Championships. SKY is also just the seventh woman to complete the Grand Slam in the company, joining Bayley, Asuka, Sasha Banks, Charlotte Flair, Rhea Ripley, and Becky Lynch.

Update on possible change of plans regarding IYO SKY at WrestleMania 41

With her title win on RAW, IYO SKY will head into WrestleMania 41 as the Women's World Champion. She's set to defend her newly won gold against Bianca Belair, who earned the opportunity at Elimination Chamber.

Despite the new matchup, fans can't help but speculate that Rhea Ripley will eventually be added to the match. WrestleVotes revealed on Sportskeeda's Backstage Pass that Ripley could certainly make it a Triple Threat match in Las Vegas.

"I did want to speak on the Rhea Ripley part that you opened with. Just quickly, the anticipation is that the match will turn into a three-way at WrestleMania. That’s what I heard today. Fully expect for that match to turn into a tirple threat match by the time we get to Las Vegas. That’s what I was told. If the spice isn’t there between Bianca and Iyo, don’t worry, it's going to shape out to be a little different," WrestleVotes said.

Rhea Ripley won't get an automatic rematch for her title, though she'll likely have a bone to pick with Bianca Belair.

