  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • IYO SKY breaks silence after major non-WWE announcement

IYO SKY breaks silence after major non-WWE announcement

By Ishan Dubey
Modified Sep 26, 2025 08:41 GMT
Former Women
Former Women's World Champion IYO SKY (Image via WWE's Official Website and YouTube )

IYO SKY is set to make a major appearance outside WWE next month. This announcement was made following the attack on IYO by the Kabuki Warriors on this week's RAW. It was announced that she will face Mayu Iwatani at the upcoming Marigold Grand Destiny event.

Ad

IYO and Stephanie Vaquer recently squared off in an intense match at WrestlePalooza for the Vacant Women's World title. After a great match, La Primera overcame the odds to win her first Women's World Championship. IYO congratulated her after the match in a lovely gesture of respect between the two women.

After the announcement of her match with Mayu Iwatani was made, IYO took to break her silence on the news. She shared a video on her X account talking about her upcoming match with Mayu.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"It's WWE Superstar IYO SKY. So why am I here? There's one reason Mayu Iwatani! Over the past few years, when you and I didn't meet we've each walked such wonderful paths. Let's speak to our heart's content and tell our story inside of the ring. October 26 at Marigold's Ryogoku Kokugikan show. Mayu Iwatani vs IYO SKY is official. Hey Mayu! Let's shock the world with an amazing match we will have. See you soon." IYO said.
Ad
Ad

It will be interesting to see if IYO can beat Mayu Iwatani in their first encounter in over 7 years.

Asuka reacts after betraying IYO SKY on RAW

WWE had been teasing a split between the Kabuki Warriors for a very long time. The split eventually happened on this week's RAW after Asuka and Kairi turned heel and attacked Rhea Ripley. When IYO came to make peace, they attacked her as well.

Ad

This left a lot of fans in shock. IYO was left covered in Asuka's mist along with Rhea. Following the events of Monday Night, The Empress of Tomorrow took to X to respond to a post made by WWE's Official account. The post claimed that Asuka was wrong for what she did on RAW. However, The former RAW Women's Champion said otherwise.

"Nah" she wrote.

It will be interesting to see what's next for the Kabuki Warriors following their heel turn.

About the author
Ishan Dubey

Ishan Dubey

Twitter icon

Ishan Dubey is a pro wrestling writer for Sportskeeda, with a lifelong love for professional wrestling that began when he was 5, watching the 2011 Royal Rumble. While pursuing a BCom Hons degree at the University of Delhi, his dedication to wrestling has driven his career.
With years of freelance writing experience, Ishan reports on WWE, adhering to strict guidelines and using official sources to maintain accuracy and give readers the best stories and information. His favorite wrestlers include CM Punk, for always sticking to his beliefs, and Kenny Omega, whom he considers the "god of professional wrestling."
Outside wrestling, Ishan enjoys watching sitcoms, listening to rock and metal music, and writing poems and stories. A passionate debater, he often finds himself in front of a podium when not at his laptop.
One of his favorite moments was having a Kenny Omega poster he made reshared by Omega himself on Instagram.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Ishan Dubey
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications