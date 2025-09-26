IYO SKY breaks silence after major non-WWE announcement

IYO SKY is set to make a major appearance outside WWE next month. This announcement was made following the attack on IYO by the Kabuki Warriors on this week's RAW. It was announced that she will face Mayu Iwatani at the upcoming Marigold Grand Destiny event. IYO and Stephanie Vaquer recently squared off in an intense match at WrestlePalooza for the Vacant Women's World title. After a great match, La Primera overcame the odds to win her first Women's World Championship. IYO congratulated her after the match in a lovely gesture of respect between the two women. After the announcement of her match with Mayu Iwatani was made, IYO took to break her silence on the news. She shared a video on her X account talking about her upcoming match with Mayu.&quot;It's WWE Superstar IYO SKY. So why am I here? There's one reason Mayu Iwatani! Over the past few years, when you and I didn't meet we've each walked such wonderful paths. Let's speak to our heart's content and tell our story inside of the ring. October 26 at Marigold's Ryogoku Kokugikan show. Mayu Iwatani vs IYO SKY is official. Hey Mayu! Let's shock the world with an amazing match we will have. See you soon.&quot; IYO said. It will be interesting to see if IYO can beat Mayu Iwatani in their first encounter in over 7 years. Asuka reacts after betraying IYO SKY on RAWWWE had been teasing a split between the Kabuki Warriors for a very long time. The split eventually happened on this week's RAW after Asuka and Kairi turned heel and attacked Rhea Ripley. When IYO came to make peace, they attacked her as well.This left a lot of fans in shock. IYO was left covered in Asuka's mist along with Rhea. Following the events of Monday Night, The Empress of Tomorrow took to X to respond to a post made by WWE's Official account. The post claimed that Asuka was wrong for what she did on RAW. However, The former RAW Women's Champion said otherwise.&quot;Nah&quot; she wrote.ASUKA / 明日華 @WWEAsukaLINK@WWE Nah🤡It will be interesting to see what's next for the Kabuki Warriors following their heel turn.