IYO SKY breaks silence after WWE star sides with Bayley and not Damage CTRL

IYO SKY took to Twitter/X to send out a one-word message after Dakota Kai sided with Bayley, instead of Damage CTRL.

On the latest edition of WWE SmackDown, Bayley addressed the WWE Universe after being betrayed by SKY and the Kabuki Warriors. She was interrupted by Dakota Kai, who joined forces with The Role Model and swung a steel chair at SKY and The Kabuki Warriors when they were threatening to attack Bayley.

Dakota then posted her decision on Twitter.

Taking to Twitter/X, SKY reacted to her former tag team partner's decision, sending out a one-word message in the process.

"WTF," wrote SKY.

Check out SKY's tweet:

Bayley is the original leader of Damage CTRL after forming the faction back in 2022. The group originally consisted of herself, SKY, and Kai. The duo of SKY and Kai went on to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships before The Genius of the Sky broke out as a singles star.

Fast forward to 2023, IYO SKY won the Women's Championship after cashing in her Money in the Bank briefcase on Bianca Belair. The same year, Asuka and Kairi Sane also joined Damage CTRL, which marked the beginning of the issues within the faction.

