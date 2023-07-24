Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai reveal who they want to be Damage CTRL's 'Lethal Weapon'

IYO SKY and Dakota Kai want to add a new member for Damage CTRL, someone who can be their "lethal weapon."

The trio of Bayley, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai made their debut at SummerSlam last year. SKY and Kai won the WWE Women's Championship twice, while the former is also the current holder of the Money in the Bank briefcase.

In an interview with Fightful, IYO and Dakota discussed about the possibility of adding a new member to the group. Kai is currently out with a knee injury, and there's been tension between SKY and Bayley over the past few months. Regardless of what's happening, the former tag champs want Piper Niven to join Damage CTRL.

"She's [Piper Niven] amazing," Kai said. "She would be such a great addition to have. She's so strong. Look at her."

SKY added:

"She's our lethal weapon. She will be."

Niven last appeared on WWE television in an episode of Main Event in May when she defeated Dana Brooke. She also wrestled Becky Lynch and Raquel Rodriguez on live events in England last month.

Damage CTRL teased adding Piper Niven last month

Bayley already teased adding Piper Niven to Damage CTRL last month. Niven was also open to the possibility after sharing a related post on Twitter. The tweet went viral, and some fans even thought it might happen soon.

With Dakota Kai out with a knee injury, the focus turned to the problem between IYO SKY and Bayley. However, the two members seem to have been great together since SKY won the Money in the Bank briefcase.

It's unclear if WWE will move ahead to a feud between Bayley and IYO SKY. Nevertheless, one thing is for sure: Piper Niven is the trio's choice if they add another member.

Would you like to see Piper Niven join the trio of Bayley, IYO SKY and Dakota Kai? Give your answers in the comments section below.

