IYO SKY defeats 41-year-old WWE veteran on RAW for the first time

Former WWE Women's Champion IYO SKY collided with wrestling veteran Natalya in round one of the Queen of the Ring tournament on RAW this week. This was the first time ever that the two stars wrestled each other in a singles televised match.

The two stars went back and forth after the bell rang, and Natalya slammed The Genius of the Sky on the mat, which got a two-count. She then did a takedown followed by a leglock. IYO hit the veteran with a few elbow strikes in the corner and a chop. She tried to nail Nattie with a moonsault off the apron at ringside, but the latter evaded it.

IYO SKY took out The BOAT with a missile dropkick in the ring and got a two-count. Natalya then planted the Damage CTRL member with a Michinoku Driver for a two-count. Nattie nailed IYO with a superplex for another nearfall. IYO reversed a roll-up into a double-foot stomp and hit a seated Natalya with a dropkick.

Natalya planted her opponent with a powerbomb for a nearfall. Towards the end of the match, The Genius of the Sky hit the veteran with a running knee strike in the corner, followed by the Over-the-Moonsault to win the match.