IYO SKY defeats former champion in her first title defense on WWE SmackDown

On the latest episode of SmackDown, IYO SKY defended her WWE Women's Championship for the first time against Zelina Vega.

The Genius of the Sky captured the title at SummerSlam after cashing in her Money in the Bank contract on Bianca Belair, ending the latter's reign in less than two minutes. This was her first world title win on the main roster.

SmackDown was a tribute show for Bray Wyatt and Terry Funk, who both passed away this week. The show opened with a ten-bell salute to both superstars. IYO SKY was accompanied by Bayley and Dakota Kai of Damage CTRL.

During the WWE Women's Championship match, Zelina Vega hit the champion with a hammerlock DDT, shades of her former ally Andrade El Idolo. She then performed a Meteora off the top for a nearfall.

SKY took out the Latino World Order member with a springboard missile dropkick. Later on, Vega planted SKY with a DDT, and the latter slammed her on the mat with a kneeling powerbomb.

Zelina Vega managed to hit the Damage CTRL member with the Code Red sunset flip powerbomb, but the latter rolled out of the ring. In the end, IYO SKY hit Zelina with the Over the Moonsault to win the match and retain the WWE Women's Championship.

