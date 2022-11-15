IYO SKY defeats former champion on WWE RAW; new WarGames competitor revealed

WWE Women's Tag Team Champion IYO SKY took on former Dana Brooke on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

Last week on the show, Nikki Cross defeated Brooke to win the title. She then threw the belt into the trash, and it was later retired. Brooke has held the 24/7 Title on multiple occasions and had a problem with what Cross did.

Nikki Cross recently joined forces with Damage CTRL, and they are set to take on Bianca Belair's group in the women's WarGames match at Survivor Series this month.

On WWE RAW this week, IYO SKY and Dana Brooke locked horns in a one-sided bout. The Genius of the Sky delivered multiple blows and kicks. In the end, she hit Brooke with a Meteora in the corner and an Over the Moon Moonsault to win the bout.

As IYO SKY was celebrating in the ring with her teammates, Mia Yim came out and announced that she had chosen which team to join in the WarGames match. She sided with Bianca Belair's group, and Damage CTRL was far from pleased.

The EST of WWE's team now consists of herself, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, and The HBIC. Later on during the show, Rhea Ripley was revealed as the final member of Damage CTRL's team.

