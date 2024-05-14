IYO SKY edges closer to becoming Queen of the Ring after defeating 43-year-old WWE veteran on RAW 

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, IYO SKY competed against Shayna Baszler in the quarterfinals of the Queen of the Ring tournament. This was the first time the two superstars faced each other in a singles match on the main roster.

The Queen of Spades ambushed The Genius of the Sky before the match. After the bell rang, IYO nailed the former with a dropkick. Baszler locked her in a submission hold using the ropes. She then sent the latter into the barricade and kicked her in the back.

In the ring, IYO SKY planted Shayna with a Frakensteiner and hit her with a kick. Shayna nailed her opponent with a knee in the corner but she was taken out with a moonsault at ringside. IYO hit Baszler with a series of strikes and followed it up with a missile dropkick and a meteora for a two-count.

IYO went for the Over-the-Moonsault, but Baszler got her legs up. The Damage CTRL member caught the latter's leg and hit her with a kick. Later on, IYO SKY hit The Queen of Spades with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip, Meteora in the corner, and finally the Over-the-Moonsault to win the match via pinfall.

