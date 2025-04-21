  • home icon
  • IYO SKY extends her 4-year record after huge victory at WWE WrestleMania 41

IYO SKY extends her 4-year record after huge victory at WWE WrestleMania 41

By Israel Lutete
Modified Apr 21, 2025 00:30 GMT
IYO SKY is still champion [Image credits: Netflix's WrestleMania live stream]

IYO SKY defended her Women's World Championship against Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair in a Triple Threat match at WWE WrestleMania 41. It was the opening match of the show.

During the bout, The Genius of the Sky planted both her opponents with a double blockbuster and a double basement dropkick. Rhea Ripley took down Bianca with a cannonball off the apron, and IYO wiped out Mami with a moonsault on the outside. Belair hit the champion with three consecutive suplexes.

Rhea tossed SKY onto Belair with a Razor's Edge and locked The Genius of the Sky in a Cloverleaf. IYO hit both stars with a meteora in the corner, Rhea Ripley took down Bianca Belair with a big boot, and SKY nailed Mami with a missile dropkick. The EST speared Rhea and Belair performed a 450 splash on the Women's World Champion.

Rhea Ripley nailed Belair with a Riptide but the latter kicked out. IYO went for Over-the-Moonsault, but Rhea had her legs up. Bianca nailed IYO with a KOD and Ripley broke the pin. In the end, Belair planted Rhea with a KOD and IYO hit her finisher. She pinned Bianca Belair and won the match.

IYO SKY has now won all eight Triple Threat matches that she has competed in WWE. Her first one was on NXT in June 2020, which was four years ago.

Israel Lutete is an award-winning writer with over 15 years of extensive knowledge about professional wrestling. He has been a featured contributor at Sportskeeda since 2018. He is committed to writing articles that you, the reader, will enjoy and find informative.

