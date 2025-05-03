IYO SKY finally breaks silence after Dakota Kai's WWE release

IYO SKY and Dakota Kai were the cornerstones of Damage CTRL, and Kai's journey with WWE ended when she was released recently. Today, The Genius of the Sky broke her silence and addressed her former partner and stablemate's release.

Damage CTRL provided a fresh start for Dakota Kai and IYO SKY alongside Bayley when the trio came together at WWE SummerSlam 2022. However, Kai's journey took a hit in the past few years, and The Captain of Team Kick was released amongst several notable names.

Today, the Women's World Champion IYO SKY finally broke her silence after Dakota Kai's release from the Stamford-based promotion. The champion penned a heartfelt message to her former tag team partner and raved about her time with Kai in Damage CTRL.

"She is so much sweet, strong, kind, smart,wonderful, and beautiful woman. My dearest and best friend. I love you. Everyone loves you. @ImKingKota🫶#DamageCTRL," SKY tweeted on X.

It'll be interesting to see what's next for Damage CTRL in the coming months.

IYO SKY and Dakota Kai were once champions together in WWE

In 2022, Dakota Kai and IYO SKY arrived on the main roster under Triple H's creative leadership and formed Damage CTRL with Bayley. The two immediately went after championship gold as Kai and SKY dethroned the makeshift team of Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez to capture the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.

Later, they lost the titles to Asuka and Alexa Bliss on Monday Night RAW, heading into Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. However, they reclaimed the titles in less than a week at the event in Riyadh. The reign went on for months and ended before WrestleMania 39 when Becky Lynch and Lita defeated the duo.

Earlier this year, the two teamed up against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez in a losing effort. The group has lost steam in the Stamford-based promotion as Asuka and Kairi Sane have been on a hiatus for a while.

Both their careers went in different directions after their initial call-ups and alliance with Bayley, and it'll be interesting to see what's next for Dakota Kai in the coming months.

