IYO SKY goes viral for surprising reason ahead of WWE RAW

WWE RAW is set to hit the air in less than one hour, and IYO SKY continues to be a trending topic around the world. The Women's World Champion has not defended since retaining at WrestleMania 41 as a new debacle forms on RAW. With Damage CTRL's future up in the air, SKY is fueling rumors after linking up with another top Superstar for a lot more than in-ring action.

The Genius of The Sky retained over Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley on The Grandest Stage of Them All, then beat Stephanie Vaquer on RAW After WrestleMania 41. SKY did not capture the NXT Women's Championship, as the respectful showdown was non-title. The 35-year-old has battled two top heels from NXT since then, Roxanne Perez and Giulia, but with Damage CTRL's status up in the air, IYO recently had to call on her longtime rival for assistance.

The Eradicator and the Women's World Champion have teamed up for more than a RAW win over Perez and Giulia. As seen below, SKY and Ripley filmed a promo for The Best IYO Challenge. WWE asked fans to "show us your best IYO!" at last week's RAW in Louisville, KY, and footage is included of several people giving the challenge a shot. The video ends with Ripley reluctantly doing her best IYO.

"@iyo_sky is taking over the world! [finger pointing right emoji] [grinning squinting face emoji] [finger pointing left emoji]," wrote WWE with the video below.

Ripley and SKY are both set for tonight's loaded RAW episode from Greenville, SC. WWE has announced the following: Logan Paul will appear live, Sheamus vs. Grayson Waller, Finn Balor and JD McDonagh vs. Penta and AJ Styles, World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker in the non-title main event, plus at least two Money in the Bank qualifiers: Roxanne Perez vs. Natalya vs. Becky Lynch, and Kairi Sane vs. Zoey Stark vs. Rhea Ripley.

