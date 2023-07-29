IYO SKY hints at cashing in Money in the Bank briefcase at SummerSlam

IYO SKY recently hinted at cashing in her Money in the Bank briefcase against Asuka at SummerSlam.

The Genius of the Sky has been on a roll ever since she won the Money in the Bank briefcase. She has already attempted to cash in her briefcase against Asuka multiple times but has come up short every time.

Tonight on SmackDown, IYO confronted Bayley about abandoning her during her match last week. Bayley had a lot of excuses for walking out on her stablemate last week. When she opened her bag, she found a cut-up letter with green hair promising to see her soon. A shaken Damage CTRL tried to hurry out of the arena when Asuka walked in.

WWE Women's Champion Asuka, who will be defending her title against Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair at SummerSlam, told IYO that she will regret her decision if she chooses to cash in at the event.

IYO then rebuked Asuka by stating that it didn't matter who will win the Triple Threat match because she will be walking out of SummerSlam as the champion. In a clear hint of her next move, SKY will aim to cash in her title sometime during the event.

It remains to be seen whether IYO SKY will indeed walk out of SummerSlam as the WWE Women's Champion.

Do you think IYO SKY will cash in her MITB briefcase at SummerSlam? Sound off in the comments section.

Recommended Video SHOCKING RETURNS that can happen at SummerSlam 2023