IYO SKY mind-blown after huge match was confirmed for next week's WWE RAW

Following this week's WWE RAW, IYO SKY was left mind-blown. The Women's World Champion took to social media to express her shock after a huge match was confirmed for next week's show in London, England.

The match will see Rhea Ripley get her title rematch against SKY. However, the real kicker is that Bianca Belair, the No.1 Contender for the Women's World Championship, will be the special guest referee.

This all came about after a particularly dicey segment on the latest episode of RAW. Once again, Ripley and Belair were getting in each other's faces while ignoring and disrespecting IYO SKY. This led to a huge brawl between the three women, where The EST was the last woman standing.

Soon after, the match was confirmed, and IYO SKY reacted to the same on X. Her thoughts on this blockbuster match were pretty straightforward, as she captioned her tweet with three "mind-blown" emojis.

It will be interesting to see how things go in this match, especially considering WrestleMania 41 will just be a few weeks away. The outcome could determine how things will unfold on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

WWE could potentially book a Triple Threat match featuring IYO SKY at WrestleMania

Next week's episode of RAW is sure to be an exciting one, especially considering the match between IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley. However, while that is a blockbuster bout, it is exciting also because it could have a huge impact on WrestleMania.

Matches with special guest referees rarely go as planned. History has shown that the referee always finds a way to somehow get involved in the fight. History could repeat itself in London, leading to another chaotic and confusing end.

Tired of all this, RAW GM Adam Pearce could announce another title match, but this time for WrestleMania 41. I could be a Triple Threat match featuring SKY, Ripley, and Belair.

All the signs seem to point to this as the only possible solution. After all, there is no telling if these three superstars will be able to sort out their issues before The Show of Shows. That being said, this is nothing more than speculation.

