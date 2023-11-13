Iyo Sky reaches major WWE milestone as champion

Iyo Sky became WWE Women's Champion after cashing her Money in the Bank briefcase on Bianca Belair at SummerSlam. Three months into her reign, Sky has reached a major career milestone.

The Genius of the Sky's ascent started when she put up a great showing against Belair at Backlash in Puerto Rico back in May. She then won the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match two months later in the United Kingdom.

At SummerSlam, Belair regained the WWE Women's Championship after beating Asuka and Charlotte Flair in a triple-threat match. However, Sky cashed in her MITB briefcase to win her first major singles championship with the company.

On November 13, Iyo Sky reached 100 days as WWE Women's Champion. She's just the seventh superstar to achieve the feat since the title's inception on April 3, 2016. The first six superstars to hold the title for 100+ days are Charlotte, Alexa Bliss, Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch, Asuka and Bianca Belair.

Expand Tweet

Iyo Sky has defended the WWE Women's Championship four times on television since winning it. Sky retained her title against Zelina Vega, Asuka, Charlotte Flair, and Bianca Belair. She defeated Belair at Crown Jewel with some help from Bayley and the returning Kairi Sane.

Iyo Sky, Dakota Kai, and Bayley welcome new members of Damage CTRL

Last Friday was a huge night for Damage CTRL as they added two new members to their group. Kairi Sane officially joined after telling Bayley that she had already forgiven her for what she did to her a couple of years ago.

During the six-woman tag team match in the main event, Asuka revealed that she has also joined Damage CTRL by betraying Bianca Belair. The group then attacked Belair and Charlotte Flair, with Shotzi trying her best to help but to no avail.

With what went down on SmackDown, it seems like there would be a Women's WarGames match at Survivor Series. It will likely be the team of Iyo Sky, Bayley, Asuka, and Kairi Sane against Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, Shotzi, and a currently unknown fourth member.

Who do you think will win the rumored Women's WarGames match at Survivor Series? Share your answer in the comments section below.

EC3 gets heated discussing NWA allegedly losing their TV deal right here.