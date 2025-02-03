  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Iyo Sky
  • IYO SKY reacts after spending one hour in the Women's Royal Rumble Match

IYO SKY reacts after spending one hour in the Women's Royal Rumble Match

By Nithin Joseph
Modified Feb 03, 2025 02:06 GMT
IYO SKY had a lot to say about her Royal Rumble performance [Image credits: IYO SKY
IYO SKY had a lot to say about her Royal Rumble performance [Image credits: IYO SKY and WWE on X]

Last night at the Royal Rumble 2025, IYO SKY kicked off the women's Rumble match. She put on an incredible performance, but after around an hour and six minutes in the ring, she was eliminated by Nia Jax.

A couple of hours removed from the premium live event, The Genius of the Sky shared an update following her stellar performance. She took to X where she gave her two cents on how the Rumble match went for her, and she was not disappointed.

The tweet featured a few pictures of herself, both in the match and backstage, as she wrote highly of her performance, particularly about how she spent an hour in the ring. She recalled how she took several bumps but kept striving till the very end.

also-read-trending Trending

IYO then proceeded to talk about WrestleMania 41, and how the "season" had just begun. Clearly, she still plans on making it to The Show of Shows, but most importantly, she assured all her fans and followers that she was not heartbroken with her Royal Rumble performance.

Not everyone is happy with Triple H in the WWE Hall of Fame

"Last night, I was in the ring for over an hour. I took countless bumps, but I kept getting up. WrestleMania season has just begun. My heart is not broken!!!" tweeted SKY.

There are still plenty of ways SKY can make it to WrestleMania, and even potentially challenge for a world title. Her next plan should be qualifying for the Elimination Chamber Match.

IYO SKY recently had a tense confrontation with a former rival

Whether or not IYO SKY gets a title match at WrestleMania is something that remains to be seen. That being said, it does not mean she won't be a feature on The Grandest Stage of Them All. After all, she was recently spotted backstage having a tense confrontation with a former rival and 'Mania opponent.

The rival in question was none other than Bayley. A week before the Royal Rumble, The Role Model and The Genius of the Sky crossed paths backstage on RAW. The two said nothing, but stared each other down, hinting that they could renew their rivalry ahead of WrestleMania. In fact, Bayley herself later took to X to remind the WWE Universe that the two of them had "unfinished business."

It will be interesting to see how the next few months pan out for IYO SKY.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी