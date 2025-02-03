IYO SKY reacts after spending one hour in the Women's Royal Rumble Match

Last night at the Royal Rumble 2025, IYO SKY kicked off the women's Rumble match. She put on an incredible performance, but after around an hour and six minutes in the ring, she was eliminated by Nia Jax.

A couple of hours removed from the premium live event, The Genius of the Sky shared an update following her stellar performance. She took to X where she gave her two cents on how the Rumble match went for her, and she was not disappointed.

The tweet featured a few pictures of herself, both in the match and backstage, as she wrote highly of her performance, particularly about how she spent an hour in the ring. She recalled how she took several bumps but kept striving till the very end.

IYO then proceeded to talk about WrestleMania 41, and how the "season" had just begun. Clearly, she still plans on making it to The Show of Shows, but most importantly, she assured all her fans and followers that she was not heartbroken with her Royal Rumble performance.

"Last night, I was in the ring for over an hour. I took countless bumps, but I kept getting up. WrestleMania season has just begun. My heart is not broken!!!" tweeted SKY.

There are still plenty of ways SKY can make it to WrestleMania, and even potentially challenge for a world title. Her next plan should be qualifying for the Elimination Chamber Match.

IYO SKY recently had a tense confrontation with a former rival

Whether or not IYO SKY gets a title match at WrestleMania is something that remains to be seen. That being said, it does not mean she won't be a feature on The Grandest Stage of Them All. After all, she was recently spotted backstage having a tense confrontation with a former rival and 'Mania opponent.

The rival in question was none other than Bayley. A week before the Royal Rumble, The Role Model and The Genius of the Sky crossed paths backstage on RAW. The two said nothing, but stared each other down, hinting that they could renew their rivalry ahead of WrestleMania. In fact, Bayley herself later took to X to remind the WWE Universe that the two of them had "unfinished business."

It will be interesting to see how the next few months pan out for IYO SKY.

