IYO SKY reacts to her WWE Women's World Championship win over Rhea Ripley with an inspiring message

IYO SKY sent a message on social media moments after winning the WWE Women's World Championship. She defeated Rhea Ripley in the main event of this week's Monday Night RAW.

The victory marked SKY's first reign as the Women's World Champion. She has previously held both the WWE Women's Championship and the NXT Women's Championship.

On X/Twitter, IYO SKY shared an inspiring message reflecting on her historic win over Ripley. This win has also guaranteed her a spot at WrestleMania 41, where she will defend the title against Bianca Belair. The EST won the 2025 Women's Elimination Chamber Match to earn her title shot.

“If you never give up and work hard at any time, your dreams will come true," wrote Sky.

Check out Sky's post on X below:

Ripley's second reign as the WWE Women's World Champion began on the January 6 episode of Monday Night RAW on Netflix. She defeated Liv Morgan to win the title, but her reign ended after just 56 days.

The Eradicator's direction heading into WrestleMania 41 remains uncertain. She could insert herself into the scheduled title match between SKY and Belair, turning it into a Triple Threat Match. Expect a lot to unfold in the coming weeks.

