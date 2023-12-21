IYO SKY reunites with forgotten teammate after 2013 days

WWE Women's Champion IYO SKY rekindled the flames of an old alliance. Dusting off memories from five years back, she surprised fans by reuniting with a tag team partner who faded into the background of the wrestling world.

The name in question is Mayu Iwatani, who worked with The Genius of SKY as The Thunder Rock, a popular tag team in the Japanese wrestling promotion Stardom.

The Damage CTRL member (fka Io Shirai) and Iwatani were incredibly successful as they held the Goddess of Stardom Championship and the Artist of Stardom Championship.

Known for their strong chemistry and friendship, the Thunder Rock team was often described as the "dream team" of Stardom. IYO SKY and Mayu Iwatani last wrestled together on June 17th, 2018, at the Goddesses of Destiny event in Korakuen Hall, Tokyo, Japan.

This bout served as Shirai's send-off before she departed for WWE. The two women successfully defeated Hazuki and Kagestu in the main event.

The founder and CEO of World Wonder Ring, Stardom Rossy Ogawa, took to Twitter and shared a photo with the former Thunder Rock members reuniting after 2013 days on December 20, 2023.

"There was a mysterious party tonight. What a three shot with former Thunder Rock. We had a good time," Ogawa wrote (translated).

Zelina Vega sends a warning to IYO SKY after WWE SmackDown

The LWO member put The Genius of SKY on notice after last week's Friday Night SmackDown.

On the blue brand, fans witness Zelina Vega and Michin Mia Yim take on Asuka and Kairi Sane. Courtesy of Bayley's distraction, the Damage CTRL members took home the win.

After the show, the WWE Women's Champion shared a photo of her title at the airport, which drew Vega's attention as IYO SKY's potential challenger.

"I'm gonna take that title from you. One way or another. Remember this tweet."

While The Genius of SKY and Mayu Iwatani haven't officially teamed up since 2018, their final match together was a memorable one, marking the end of the successful era for the dynamic duo. It remains to be seen if and when the two women will pair up once again in the ring.

