IYO SKY's next title defense officially confirmed; set to face 8-time champion at upcoming event

On the latest episode of SmackDown, it was announced that IYO SKY will defend her WWE Women's Championship against Asuka.

The Empress of Tomorrow never received her rematch after she lost the title to Bianca Belair at SummerSlam. Immediately after the triple threat match, The Genius of the Sky cashed in her Money in the Bank contract to walk out with the gold.

During Damage CTRL's tag team match against Charlotte Flair and Shotzi on the blue brand this week, Asuka made a surprise return and caused Bayley and IYO to lose the bout. She then confronted the champion, whom she's known for a while. However, the two stars have never faced each other in a televised match on WWE TV before.

The Empress of Tomorrow made her intentions clear that she wants the WWE Women's Championship, as she stole the belt from Dakota Kai and placed it on the mat between her and IYO SKY. In a backstage interview, The Genius of the Sky agreed to defend her title against Asuka.

Later on in the show, the match was made official. It was announced that in two week's time, IYO SKY will put her title on the line against Asuka on SmackDown. It'll be interesting to see who walks out with the gold.

