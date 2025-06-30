IYO SKY's surprising Evolution challenger revealed on WWE RAW

  • home icon
By Robert Lentini
Modified Jun 30, 2025 22:23 GMT
Sky will be defending her title at Evolution 2. [Image credit: WWE on X]
Sky will be defending her title at Evolution 2. [Image credit: WWE on X]

IYO SKY's surprising challenger at Evolution 2 was revealed tonight on WWE RAW. This week's edition of the red brand was the first show following Night of Champions 2025.

Rhea Ripley kicked off this week's episode of WWE RAW at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The 28-year-old defeated Raquel Rodriguez in a Street Fight at Night of Champions over the weekend.

Ripley noted that Evolution 2 was just around the corner and that she had to get her priorities straight. Women's World Champion IYO SKY quickly interrupted and suggested that Ripley was not at the top of the division. The Genius of the SKY stated RAW General Manager Adam Pearce informed her that she could choose her opponent at Evolution 2 next month.

SKY said that she wanted to defend her title against the best, and that meant she would be facing Rhea Ripley next month at the PLE. Ripley claimed that she would stop at nothing to get the Women's World Championship back and accepted the challenge. The crowd popped after Ripley accepted the challenge, and SKY raised the title in The Eradicator's face to end the segment.

IYO SKY captured the title from Rhea Ripley on the episode of RAW following Elimination Chamber 2025 earlier this year. SKY successfully defended the championship against Belair and Ripley in a Triple Threat match at WWE WrestleMania 41 and has not put the title on the line since The Show of Shows.

Robert Lentini

Robert Lentini

Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.

He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well.

