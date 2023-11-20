Iyo Sky seemingly teases some dissension within Damage CTRL

IYO SKY has teased some dissension within Damage CTRL following WWE SmackDown.

The Genius of the Sky retained the WWE Women's Championship at Crown Jewel by controversially defeating Bianca Belair. Kairi Sane made her return to the company and helped SKY defeat The EST at the premium live event earlier this month in Saudi Arabia.

On the following episode of SmackDown, Asuka teamed up with Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair to battle Damage CTRL in a six-woman tag team match. However, The Empress of Tomorrow shocked the wrestling world by turning heel and also joining the heel faction.

During this past Friday's edition of WWE SmackDown, Asuka was officially welcomed to the group. A wrestling fan sent a humorous image to SKY highlighting the group's road to Survivor Series.

The image shows members of the faction talking behind Bayley's back as she shouts at the crowd to pay attention. The champion reacted to the illustration with a two-word message, as seen in her post below.

"Cute picture😘," she wrote.

Damage CTRL's IYO SKY reveals hilarious fact about WWE star Bayley

IYO SKY recently shared a hilarious secret about the leader of the Damage CTRL faction.

Damage CTRL debuted on the main roster last year during SummerSlam 2022. They arrived following Bianca Belair's victory over Becky Lynch to retain the RAW Women's Championship. The heel faction had some struggles on the main roster but has now seemingly hit its stride as more superstars decide to join.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling during WrestleMania 39 weekend, the WWE Women's Champion was asked to share a secret about Bayley. The 33-year-old revealed that her stablemate enjoys drinking alcohol, which caused interviewer Emily Mae and Dakota Kai to burst out laughing.

"She likes drinking alcohol. That's it," said IYO SKY. [From 01:27 - 01:32]

You can check out the full interview with Kai and Sky in the video below:

Damage CTRL seemingly gets stronger every week and could eventually decide to leave Bayley behind. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the faction in the weeks ahead on SmackDown.

